Hilltop Recovery Ministries to continue healing at Cora Anderson Negro Hospital

TEMPLE, Texas — Hilltop Recovery Ministries is a nonprofit that currently offers day services, helping over 100 women.

The plan is to open the Cora Anderson Hospital building by spring with overnight services by summer.

The building was built in 1953 to offer medical services to the African American community until it was shut down in 1963.

“It's actually perfect, it is always been a place of healing and recovery and we already have rooms that can be used as bedrooms there is a kitchen,” said Rooper, Executive Director of Hilltop Recovery Ministries.

The nonprofit will be able to house 10 ladies, offering a kitchen, dining area, arts and crafts, and a counseling room to help fill a need in Bell County.

