'Highlight of my life': Retired Temple Police K9 passes away

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department announced the passing of retired K9 Levi, sharing photos and condolences for the K9 and his handler.

K9 Levi served side-by-side his handler, Officer Bill Burch, for eight years as a dual-purpose K9, known for his drive and determination to keep our community safe.

During his downtime in retirement, K9 Levi's favorite thing to do was play fetch.

Temple Police Department

"The memory of being a K9 handler with him was a highlight of my life," Officer Burch said.

The duo had an undeniable bond and they formed a partnership built on trust, hard work and unwavering dedication, the police department said in a post.

The Temple Police Department thanks K9 Levi for his years of service and extends its deepest condolences to Officer Burch and his family.

"Levi's legacy of service and loyalty will not be forgotten."