Here's where neighbors 18 and under can eat for free in Temple this summer

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Starting June 3rd Temple ISD will offer free summer meals for any neighbor under 18.

The school district will partner with USDA and the Texas Department of Agriculture to provide breakfast and lunch at six different locations.

No application, sign-up, or ID is required. All sites will be closed June 19th, July 4th, and 5th.



Ralph Wilson Youth Club – 1515 South 25 th Street, Temple, Texas 76504

June 3 – August 9

Breakfast: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

June 3 – July 26

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.– 9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

June 3 – June 28

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

June 3 – June 28

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

June 3 – August 2

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m .– 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

June 3 – August 2

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Temple ISD says parents can call TISD school nutrition at (254) 215-6524. Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304, call 211, or visit www.SummerFood.org to get more information on locations and feeding times.