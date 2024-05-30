Here's where neighbors 18 and under can eat for free in Temple this summer

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Starting June 3rd Temple ISD will offer free summer meals for any neighbor under 18.
The school district will partner with USDA and the Texas Department of Agriculture to provide breakfast and lunch at six different locations.
No application, sign-up, or ID is required. All sites will be closed June 19th, July 4th, and 5th.
- Ralph Wilson Youth Club – 1515 South 25th Street, Temple, Texas 76504
June 3 – August 9
Breakfast: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Raye-Allen Elementary – 5015 S. 5th Street, Temple, Texas 76502
June 3 – July 26
Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.– 9:00 a.m.
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Thornton Elementary – 2825 Cottonwood Lane, Temple, Texas 76502
June 3 – June 28
Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Temple High School – 415 North 31st Street, Temple, Texas 76504
June 3 – June 28
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Temple Public Library – 100 West Adams, Temple, Texas 76501
June 3 – August 2
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m .– 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Temple College Arnold Student Center – 2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, Texas 76504
June 3 – August 2
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Temple ISD says parents can call TISD school nutrition at (254) 215-6524. Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304, call 211, or visit www.SummerFood.org to get more information on locations and feeding times.