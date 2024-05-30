Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyTemple

Actions

Here's where neighbors 18 and under can eat for free in Temple this summer

No sign up, ID, or application required.
Ralph Wilson Youth Club
Epiphany La'Sha
Ralph Wilson Youth Club
Posted at 5:10 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 18:10:10-04

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Starting June 3rd Temple ISD will offer free summer meals for any neighbor under 18.

The school district will partner with USDA and the Texas Department of Agriculture to provide breakfast and lunch at six different locations.

No application, sign-up, or ID is required. All sites will be closed June 19th, July 4th, and 5th.

  • Ralph Wilson Youth Club – 1515 South 25th Street, Temple, Texas 76504
    June 3 – August 9
    Breakfast: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Raye-Allen Elementary – 5015 S. 5th Street, Temple, Texas 76502
    June 3 – July 26
    Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.– 9:00 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Thornton Elementary – 2825 Cottonwood Lane, Temple, Texas 76502
    June 3 – June 28
    Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
    Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Temple High School – 415 North 31st Street, Temple, Texas 76504
    June 3 – June 28
    Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Temple Public Library – 100 West Adams, Temple, Texas 76501
    June 3 – August 2
    Breakfast: 8:30 a.m .– 9:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 12:00p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Temple College Arnold Student Center – 2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, Texas 76504
    June 3 – August 2
    Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Temple ISD says parents can call TISD school nutrition at (254) 215-6524. Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304, call 211, or visit www.SummerFood.org to get more information on locations and feeding times.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos

1:54 PM, Aug 16, 2022