Helados La Azteca to open a Downtown Temple Location

TEMPLE, Texas — Helados La Azteca is getting ready to open its 7th store in Downtown Temple.

The family business that started in the late 90s offers 50 varieties of popsicles, snacks, and over 20 ice cream flavors, including Tequila and Oreo—all handmade from traditional recipes.

“Man this is like a Mexican snack bar honestly you can find everything from fruit in the cup, corn in a cup, popsicles, ice cream, I mean we have it all,” said Eduardo Garcia.

The plan for the new location is to be open by the end of March as the family business continues to expand south while continuing to manufacture out of Waco.