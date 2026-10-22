Gov. Abbott rallies Temple voters as Bell County early voting breaks records

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott rallied voters at Clem Mikeska's Barbecue in Temple as the countdown to Election Day continues, touting his plans for Texas if re-elected this November.

"The bottom line is that Texans, they want safe communities and secure borders, and that is exactly what we are going to deliver for our fellow Texans this November," Abbott said.

The line was wrapped around the building as neighbors waited for their chance to hear from the governor. Abbott was joined by state Representatives Hillary Hickland and Brad Buckley.

The governor highlighted his affordability agenda as a central part of his pitch to voters.

"When you look at my affordability agenda, it is going to cut the cost of living for the average Texas family by more than $4,000 a year, making Texas the number one most affordable state in the United States of America," Abbott said.

Among those waiting in line was Joe Henry, who pointed to the governor's record on public safety and his approach to governing.

"Keeping a police force, border walls, and his apparent concern for the people of Texas and his orientation toward the republic form of government. I feel like his opponents would start shutting down our freedoms in Texas," Henry said.

Neighbors Susan and Winn Rindfleisch told me they encourage everyone to get involved and vote.

"They've got some close races going on and people, whatever their opinion is if you're not," Winn Rindfleisch said.

"I used to joke around that if I go to McDonald's and order a hamburger, somebody can sit in front of me and say, I got to choose. If you're not voting, somebody's got to choose for you. People vote," Winn Rindfleisch said.

Bell County is continuing to see record voter turnout for early voting, which ends on October 30th.

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