Flooding causes sewer to overflow in Bell County creek

TEMPLE, Texas — City officials are addressing a different problem after heavy rain and flooding Monday.

The city says over 111,000 gallons of overflow emptied into Bird Creek. Aware that this problem could happen, officials said they provided disinfectant to the water before the bad weather.

At this time no solids were observed. Officials have notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“We’re just sort of watching it, making sure that we can stop the overflow from happening and hopefully crossing our fingers for the rest of the week that we can stay overflow-free, “ city official Megan Price said.

The city said water is still safe for consumption. They are working to finish phase 4c of new construction which should stop any future overflow.