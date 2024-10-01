Five injured in Temple industrial explosion

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Fire and Rescue has confirmed that an explosion in the industrial area of town injured five workers this morning.

Crews were sent out to the Delta Centrifugal property at 3402 Center Street around 11:30 a.m. They responded to reports of a structure fire resulting from an explosion in the industrial area.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a building on the back side of the Delta Centrifugal.

As Temple Fire and Rescue evacuated the facility, five employees suffered severe burns. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Crews extinguished the flames, calling the incident under control.

Staff said that the explosion involved an induction furnace containing 10,000 lbs. of molten metal. The metal was being heated to 2,900 degrees. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Center Street is closed and officials are telling our neighbors to avoid the area.

