Feed My Sheep opening new community farm in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Experiencing homelessness and living with with bipolar disorder is challenging for Lorenda Tyree.

“Being homeless there’s all of mind thinking or whatever. It gets tiring,” Tyree said.

Painting and gardening is helping her move forward.

“To be able to get out of yourself and do something with your hands to think about helping others is really awesome,” Tyree said.

It’s one of the reasons why Feed My Sheep is using these five acres to teach the community farm skills, grow fresh veggies, eggs and other produce on Elizabeth Farm.

“We can grow our own food we can bring the people that we serve to help work in the garden and help with the animals,” said Feed My Sheep Operations Director Casey Mooney.

Mooney and his wife bought this property in 2020 to make this their new home. Now they want to make it a community farm.

“I think it could be a day for something on a much bigger scale,” Mooney said.

Since January, Tyree and other volunteers are helping bring the idea to life. They’re hoping more can come out and lend a hand.

“I don’t get paid to do this, I volunteer it’s about the gratefulness. They’re very grateful for the help so it’s cool,” Tyree said.

They’re also hoping to open up a farm to table, store and sell some jams and other produce to the community.

Feed My Sheep hosted an event at Elizabeth Farm on Saturday at 7445 FM 2086 in Temple to showcase the farm. They’ll also received proclamation from the mayor.