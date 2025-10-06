UPDATE: One dead in crash in Temple, traffic diverted from Interstate 35 southbound for several hours

UPDATE 5:18 p.m.:

Temple Police say one person is dead after they tried to cross Interstate 35 and was hit by an 18-wheeler.

Officers were dispatched to the area near exit 298 around 3:38 p.m. on the southbound side of I35. The driver of the 18-wheeler stayed on scene and the individual was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Rosanne Fisher.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The Temple Police Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit will be on scene, and this portion of the highway will be shut down for several hours.

This case is under investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

ORIGINAL 4:41 p.m.:

A crash is causing delays Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 southbound in Temple, police say.

Temple Police say its officers are assisting with a traffic accident near exit 298 and during this time, the highway will be shutdown so drivers are being diverted off the highway before exit 299 southbound.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route through this area as crews clear the scene.