Closet of Hope seeks formal dresses to make women look beautiful

TEMPLE, Texas — The ladies of Closet of Hope are striving to make every woman feel special this Valentine's Day and even young girls during prom season.

The non-profit has set a goal to collect 50 dresses before February 12 and they are about halfway there.

The dresses will be used for a special event planned for homeless women on Valentine's Day—a free dinner and makeover provided by volunteers in the area.

Closet of Hope said this is their way of reaching others while spreading the gospel of God.

“All women want to feel special they want to be seen and sometimes just letting them know that you are there and do see them just means the most to them,“ Stacy Sanders said.

They are also asking for volunteers, formal jewelry and shoes to go along with the dresses. Any overflow will go toward the young girls for prom season.