City of Temple to host 6th annual Community Treasure Photography Contest

Epiphany La'Sha
Downtown Temple
Posted at 4:59 PM, Feb 06, 2024
TEMPLE, Texas — For the next few weeks, the City of Temple is giving photographers and artists a chance to capture history.

This city is hosting the 6th Annual Temple Community Treasure Photography contest and the third annual painting contest.

The purpose of this is in observance of National Preservation Month which is in May. The contest draws attention to the importance of architectural assets through the preservation of history.

Since 1929, Downtown Temple has grown with storefronts, barbershops, restaurants, and more businesses on the way. Contestants may submit up to three entries to the Discover Downtown Temple office before April 5 at 5:00 p.m, first place winner prize is $150.

