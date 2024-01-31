City of Temple Public Works Department receives APWA accreditation

TEMPLE, Texas — After three years of evaluation and internal interviews making sure every move of The Public Works Department is up to code, the City of Temple can finally move forward with adding an APWA accreditation to their name.

The public works department received 100 percent compliance on all 426 practices that were reviewed.

The standards were compared to other departments around the state, now announcing Temple as the 15th city in Texas to receive this accreditation.

“It feels great to finally be done with the process and our public works department — they really do a lot for the city they work very hard in all conditions," said Temple's Public Information Officer, Megan Price.

"This just shows that they are delivering exceptional service and they are really proud of it."

Keeping the residents of Temple first, the city says they have learned different practices to help the department function better.