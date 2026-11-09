Bell County WIC enrollment climbs as new Lone Star Family Market helps families use benefits

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County is seeing a rise in neighbors applying for WIC benefits, previously known as food stamps, as the economy puts pressure on local families.

Experts say a trip to a normal grocery store can be difficult for WIC participants, and a new store called Lone Star Family Market is working to make shopping easier.

Bell County Public Health District Director Robert Kirkpatrick said economic pressures are driving more people to the program.

"The rising costs, we, we've seen this over time, the ebb and flow of inflation does impact participation within the WIC program," Kirkpatrick said.

The increase has been significant in recent months.

"Our participation numbers have increased, starting in July through September. We've had a 3.2% increase in participation. Which is a substantial in this time, currently," Kirkpatrick said.

But many neighbors are not using their benefits to the full potential.

Alex Lopez, who works at Lone Star Family Market — a store built specifically for families using WIC — said many participants leave money unused on their cards.

"We reached out to the local clinic and found out that participants were leaving a lot of benefits behind on their card because they didn't know what to get at the grocery store," Lopez said.

Lopez said that with the most recent changes to SNAP benefits, a trip to a regular grocery store can be a challenge.

"The struggles are finding the approved items, so a lot of them go into the store, and they pick something that says it's WIC approved, but it's actually not on their card or it's the wrong size, wrong ounces, so they get to the register and they end up having to pay for it or leave it behind, which defeats the whole purpose of the program," Lopez said.

Stores like Lone Star Family Market are not the only resource available to families. Kirkpatrick told me that offering cooking and family classes helps shine light on essential knowledge.

"There isn't a fixed number, as it varies month to month as a participant's needs are ever changing. The needs can change due to a participant's knowledge of cooking. If they have sick kids and they don't get to the grocery store by chance, or if they have food allergies or a preference of foods," Kirkpatrick said.

Lone Star Family Market is looking to expand its stores in the area to assist neighbors.

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