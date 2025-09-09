BBQ, boots & bands: All you need to know for the Tanglefoot Music and Barbecue Festival

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The inaugural Tanglefoot Music and Barbecue Festival is coming to downtown Temple this weekend - and we have a guide for all you need to know before you go!

What is Tanglefoot Music and Barbecue Festival?

Taking place in the heart of Temple, at the MLK Festival Grounds in downtown, is a weekend full of fun, good food and live music.

Featuring more than a dozen BBQ pitmasters, a Mercantile Market, two outdoor stages, and more than 20 live musical acts, the two day festival has something for the whole family.

Gates open Friday at 2 p.m. and at 12 p.m. on Saturday. The box office opens two hours before gates for any last minute ticket purchases.

Live music

Parker McCollum is headlining the main stage Friday night, followed by Cody Jinks headlining Sunday night.

Joining the two headliners are Robert Earl Keen, Randy Rogers Band, Corey Kent, Jack Ingram, Silverada, The Wilder Blues and many more!

Below is the schedule for live music:

BBQ Lineup

There are more than a dozen pitmasters from across Texas, Kansas City, Memphis and the Carolinas coming to the festival.

Local BBQ joints include Miller's Smokehouse and Schoepf's BBQ from Belton, Rossler's Blue Cord Barbecue from Harker Heights and Victorians Barbecue from Mart.

There will also be live tutorials and tastings offered as ticket add-ons.

Official Tanglefoot parking will be available at the Wilson Recreation Center. There will also be a shuttle service provided for $5 per person.

Road Closures

The city of Temple is shutting down traffic through parts of downtown the week of Tanglefoot, starting Sept. 9 through Sept. 15.

All road closures will stay in place until the end of the festival on Saturday, Sept. 13 and the roadways around MLK Festival Grounds will be closed for crews to teardown and cleanup Sunday, Sept. 14 and Monday Sept. 15.

Tuesday, Sept. 9, starting at 5 a.m.



E Avenue C closed from 4th Street to MLK Drive

Black gates around the MLK festival grounds will be closed

Wednesday, Sept. 10, starting at 8 a.m.



6th Street will be closed at Avenue A (Avenue A will stay open)

2nd Street closed at Avenue B

4th Street closed from Avenue B to Avenue C

Avenue C closed from Main Street to ML Drive

MLK Drive will be closed from Avenue A to Avenue E, affecting northbound and southbound lanes.

Detour routes will use Avenue A for entry and exit points



Thursday, Sept. 11, starting at 6 p.m.



11th, 7th and 5th Streets will be closed at W Central Avenue

W Avenue A closed from 11th street to 3rd street, including the alleyway between 5th and 7th Streets

Avenue B closed east of the 3rd Street bridge

Friday, Sept. 12, starting at 8 a.m.



9th Street closed at W Central Avenue

Main Street closed from E Avenue B to E Avenue D

The Main Street at E Avenue B closure is just south of the businesses on Main Street The Main Street at E Avenue D closure is just north of E Avenue D

The southern most lane of W Central Avenue used for festival traffic only from 19th Street to 11th Street

Other closures

City Hall, City Hall Annex, Patsy Luna and Jeff Hamilton Buildings will be closed Sept. 12.

The Temple Public Library, Railroad & Heritage Museum, Wilson Park and Wilson Recreation Center will be closed Sept. 12 and 13.