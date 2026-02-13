Baylor Scott & White Temple expands NICU to help more patients in larger wing

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Scott & White in Temple has expanded their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, NICU, to continue bringing top level care to their tiny patients.

The hospital cited a growth in medical needs and local population for the need of the additions. The larger wing now houses 20% more patients with new multi-bed pods, a parent lounge area, lactation room and modern medical instruments.

President of Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center, Dell Ingram-Walker, told 25 News she knows the comfort the new unit will bring to mothers first hand.

“I was a NICU mom myself so I absolutely know the feeling of giving birth and your baby is whisked away due to complications, but having that level four maternal care that we have here at Baylor Scott and White Temple, and then our level four NICU making sure we have all of that high quality care here all together makes it easier for our families,” Ingram-Walker said.

The ribbon cutting Friday morning showcased the new features, but they were already being put to use on NICU patients.

Mom, Dawn Lavalle Norman and her baby boy 'Benny,' were the first to try out the expanded wing. She said it made all the difference while dealing with her son's complications.

“I have two other children and they didn’t have any medical problems, this is my first time and I was terrified. I really was hoping for a natural birth no complications and so this is not what I anticipated but it’s been a really positive experience and it has mostly been a positive experience because of the people,” Lavalle Norman said.