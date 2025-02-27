Barn, vegetation burned in early Temple fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Fire and Rescue responded early Thursday morning to a reported structure fire near Lower Troy Road and HK Dodgen Loop.

Crews found a barn fully engulfed in flames at 4311 Lower Troy Road. The fire had spread through a creek and ignited overgrown vegetation and trees nearby.

Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly, but the barn was severely damaged.

Temple Fire and Rescue deployed nine units and 21 personnel to the scene. Additional support came from the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, Temple Police Department, and Temple EMS. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

