Authorities investigating Temple officer-involved shooting that left 1 suspect dead

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South Ninth Street at around 1:15 p.m. for a male threatening to commit suicide.

Before officers could arrive, the male left the residence with a gun and went to the 1600 block of Avenue H at around 1:30 p.m. — when officers arrived on the scene, the male pointed the gun at an officer than barricaded himself inside a mobile home.

Officers evacuated residents around the area and established a perimeter to contain the suspect. Officers established phone communication with the male — he refused to put the gun down and exit the residence.

Following several negotiation attempts, the suspect pointed the gun at a drone outside the residence, then at an officer through an open window, then the officer fired one round.

Officers entered the residence to provide aid to the 23-year-old male where he was then pronounced dead.

"The Temple Police Department called in the Texas Rangers to investigate the officer involved shooting resulting in the death of the suspect," authorities said.

"As a matter of standard practice, the officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave with pay. An internal affairs investigation of the incident has been ordered, as well."

This case is currently under investigation.