'Athena Alert' issued for missing Temple teen

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate Nevaeh Norwood.

The 16-year-old has been missing since January 20 from Temple.

Investigators believe she left home voluntarily.

These are pictures of Nevaeh from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children:

The Temple Police Department says this case does not qualify for a traditional Amber Alert, because there is no information regarding a potential abduction.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Temple Police Department requested a local area Amber Alert, which is referred to as an “Athena” alert, which is activated within a 100-mile radius.

