Applications open for City of Temple's 'Hometown Heroes Banner Program'

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Applications are open for Central Texans to participate in the Hometown Heroes Banner program — the program recognizes and pays tribute to those who are serving, have served, or have given their life in service in the United States Armed Forces.

Applications will be accepted from July 10 through August 28 and will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis by the City’s Communications and Marketing Department.

"The program will accept 77 applications to have banners created featuring the faces of Temple’s Hometown Heroes. The banners will be displayed on light poles in Downtown Temple at the Santa Fe Plaza and along the Santa Fe Market Trail beginning in mid-October and lasting through November 25," the City of Temple said.

The fee for each banner is $75 and to be eligible for the program individuals must currently be serving in the U.S. Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Gard) or be veterans who were honorably discharged or gave their life in service. Additionally, the individual must be, or have been, a permanent resident of Temple or have an immediate family member (spouse, parent, legal guardian, grandparent, child, or sibling) currently residing in Temple.

For more information on the Hometown Heroes Banner Program and to access the application, please visit templetx.gov/hometownhero [templetx.us2.list-manage.com].