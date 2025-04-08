Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Temple teens

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Texas DPS has issued Amber Alerts for missing female Temple teens Natalia Herrera, 14, and Aunastasia Herrera, 15 on Tuesday evening.

Natalia was last seen at 6624 Woodway Drive in Woodway at 2:33 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black shirt, and black shoes — she has black hair and brown eyes and is 5'6 weighing 115 pounds.

Aunastasia was last seen at 1414 SW H K Dodgen Loop in Temple at 12:00 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jean shorts, and black shoes — she has black hair and brown eyes and is 5'2 weighing 115 pounds.

Authorities are asking Central Texans to call 9-1-1 if you see either of these teenagers.