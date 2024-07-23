Hazmat on the scene following 18-wheeler fuel leak on I-35 N; Temple PD diverting traffic

UPDATE

Hazmat crews are on the scene assisting with fuel clean up on I-35 North in Temple. Authorities say the clean up should take around four to five hours total.

ORIGINAL STORY

Temple police are assisting with an accident on I-35 northbound near Exit 303, where an 18-wheeler is blocking all lanes and leaking fuel.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported, and officers are on the scene diverting traffic off the highway at Exit 304 — anyone traveling north can take Loop 363 as an alternative route.

It is projected to take four to five hours to clean up the fuel.