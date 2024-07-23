Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyTemple

Actions

Hazmat on the scene following 18-wheeler fuel leak on I-35 N; Temple PD diverting traffic

Temple fuel leak
Taylor Helmes, 25 News
Temple fuel leak
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 23, 2024

UPDATE

Hazmat crews are on the scene assisting with fuel clean up on I-35 North in Temple. Authorities say the clean up should take around four to five hours total.

ORIGINAL STORY

Temple police are assisting with an accident on I-35 northbound near Exit 303, where an 18-wheeler is blocking all lanes and leaking fuel.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported, and officers are on the scene diverting traffic off the highway at Exit 304 — anyone traveling north can take Loop 363 as an alternative route.

It is projected to take four to five hours to clean up the fuel.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos

1:54 PM, Aug 16, 2022