$110M manufacturing facility to bring 100 new jobs to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Development Corporation and the City of Temple announced a $110 million investment from a new manufacturing corporation.

SeAH Superalloy Technologies under SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel (SeAH CSS), will create 100 full-time jobs in Q3 of this year, for a high-performance metal manufacturing facility with 45 acres in Temple’s Industrial Park off Moores Mill Road — commercial production will begin in Q1 of 2026.

"This facility will be the first special alloy manufacturing facility built in the U.S. by a South Korean company, marking a significant milestone in our region’s ongoing growth and development," officials said.

"The official announcement was made on July 9 during a press conference in Seoul, hosted by the Texas Governor's office. We believe this project will not only bolster our local economy but also reinforce Temple’s position as a prime destination for business growth and innovation."

