1 pedestrian dead after traffic accident in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — One individual died in Temple on Wednesday afternoon after being struck on-foot by an SUV turning at a signal light in the area of 31st Street and Scott Boulevard.

Temple police officers were dispatched for a traffic accident at around 10:04 a.m. — the individual was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Temple Police Department, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at around 10:32 a.m. — the vehicle and driver stayed on scene for the investigation.

Authorities will continue to investigate the incident