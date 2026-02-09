Temple man dies after two-vehicle crash in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — An 88-year-old man from Temple died Friday afternoon after running a stop sign and colliding with a van on TX-53 east of Temple.

John Reed Hopkins, 88, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup northbound on Little Flock Road around 1:24 p.m. when he disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of TX-53, according to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

Hopkins then entered the intersection into the path of an eastbound Ford Transit van, causing a crash.

Both Hopkins and the 25-year-old van driver were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Hopkins later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Next of kin have been notified. Texas DPS says the crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.