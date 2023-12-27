Temple family gives 'blessing bags' to people in need

Alexis Faith and her Temple family are giving care packages to people experiencing homelessness.

The care packs are filled with combs, toothpaste, snacks, and other products to help the un-housed in the Central Texas community.

Every family has their traditions, and Alexis Faith and her family are starting a new tradition of giving dozens of care packages to people in need.

“I think I’ve given out about 60 so far," Alexis said.

"We came home and gave out about 60 more."

“She was handing out bags — I was one of the first people she walked up to," said Lynn Wilson, who is currently experiencing homelessness.

"She was preaching the word of Gospel to me, and I was giving her the word of gospel right back."

Alexis said it all started a month ago, after hearing a sermon at her new church.

“He told us to bow our heads and envision what our calling was," Alexis said.

"Three things popped up in my mind — one of those was helping the less fortunate."

Alexis posted an Amazon Wish List asking others to buy hygiene products, snacks and other items to help people experiencing homelessness.

She’s received support from just about everyone.

“She’s had some great donations from our church — all those blankets, hats and donations are from the church," said Alexis's mother, Stacey Sanders.

"There’s some stuff she saved for and gotten — some people are just donating."

This small act of kindness from Alexis and her family has inspired several in the homeless community to keep going.

“They’re out here and there’s no one that talks to the homeless, but the homeless," Wilson said.

"To hear some words from a stranger that recognizes them as a human being means a lot to a lot of these people."

Alexis and her family stuffed a Bible verse and words of encouragement in each package, letting people know them know that they’re not forgotten.