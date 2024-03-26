Temple College students consider teaching to fill void for Fine Arts educators

BELL COUNTY, Texas — At Texas A&M Central Texas, performers with the musical theater department at Temple College have recently gotten the chance to show off their skills — another highlight of the joint music program with TAMUCT.

”Temple College music majors can do their first two years and Temple College, and then they can transfer into the A&M program to get their BA in music,” said Priscilla Santana, Chair of the Music Dept. and Co-musical Theater Dir. For Temple College.

It’s a program designed to help them go into education and fill a growing void in the Fine Arts field.

”As we look at the decrease of Fine Arts support, these students are willing to step in and take that educating position and help with the Fine Arts,” Santana said.

Caleb Rinehart is one of those students keeping the teaching route as an option.

”I owe a lot of the skill I've been given, to my high school teacher,” Rinehart said.

“Do you think those educators in your past and the ones you have now, really make and impact on who you become?”, asked 25 News reporter, Adam Schindler.

”Oh, absolutely,” Rinehart said.

“You know, every brings something to the table — I've worked with music directors for a certain show and been like, this is the most help I've ever gotten.”

For Rinehart, teaching is a second option because performing is his real passion.

When asked if he had any advice for the next generation following him, he didn’t hold back.

”Persistence is key,” Rinehart said.

“You will be told a thousand more 'No’s' than you will a single 'Yes' — so definitely keep strong, keep improving yourself, and it will pay off.”

Rinehart says he is heading to Sam Houston State University’s theater program in the fall, but if he does take the teaching route, high school is where he wants to make an impact.