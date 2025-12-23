Temple animal control officer arrested, placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Temple animal control officer arrested Tuesday morning on an assault and family violence charge stemming from an incident that occurred while she was off duty.

Temple Police officers executed an arrest warrant just before 9 a.m. in the 600 block of Mama Dog Circle on behalf of the Harker Heights Police Department.

Emily Rabroker, 38, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence.

The incident occurred in Harker Heights while Rabroker was off duty and outside of working hours, according to police.

Rabroker is employed by the City of Temple in the Animal Services Department, which operates under the Temple Police Department. She has been placed on administrative leave with pay as a matter of standard practice and will remain on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Harker Heights Police Department or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

