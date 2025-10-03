Teen arrested after nearly hitting DPS Trooper, crashed into SUV in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A 17-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after a near-miss collision into a Texas DPS trooper's vehicle, then crashing into a Chevrolet Tahoe at a red light in Bell County.

Texas DPS says around 7:21 a.m., a trooper on routine patrol traveling westbound on US 190 was nearly hit by a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver, a 17-year-old woman, made an unsafe lane change causing the trooper to take evasive action.

The trooper turned on his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield to the trooper and tried to drive off. As the Malibu approached the intersection of the service road and Jasper Road, the driver lost control.

The Malibu collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped at a red light. The driver of the Malibu was not injured and arrested.

The 27-year-old driver of the Tahoe, 3-year-old and 1-year-old passengers were all uninjured.

The driver of the Malibu was arrested for evading arrest in a motor vehicle and taken to the Bell County Jail.