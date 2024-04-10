Storm damage closes streets in Temple, power lines down in Belton

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The city of Temple says Tuesday's heavy rains wore away the area under the South 61 Street between Loop 363 and 61st Street.

The Bird Creek culvert is closed due to erosion under the roadway — it will remain closed for an estimated three weeks depending on the extinct of damage underneath and weather.

In Killeen, there was flooding all over the city — tsrong winds also knocked over trees in the area.

In Belton, there was even more damage as a power line fell on at Salgado’s Mexican Restaurant, knocking out electrical service.

25 News spoke to neighbors around the restaurant who say the storm was loud and strong.

The owner of Red’s Custom Tees was working when he heard a lot of commotion.

“It blew the back door open on my shop, which forced the front door to fly opened and a few papers blew and probably rain came inside the store about 12 feet — it was pretty quick but pretty jolting,” said owner of Red's Custom Tees, Darren Perkins.

No damage was done to the tee shop, and neighbors are working to clean up the area.