Some Bell County teachers to see pay increase for 2024-2025 school year

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Belton and Killeen ISD teachers will see a pay increase this coming semester.

In Belton, depending on years of experience, there will be an increase of $600 to $970, with a one percent increase for admin, non-teaching professionals, paraprofessionals, and auxiliary employees based on the midpoint of the employee's salary range.

In Killeen, teacher salary now begins at $58,000 for the 2024-2025 school year.

According to officials, the compensation plan includes a foir percent increase for all nonexempt staff including paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff such as custodians, bus drivers, and school nutrition staff.

With all other professional staff receiving a three percent increase.

To apply with Belton ISD, click here.

To apply with Killeen ISD, click here.