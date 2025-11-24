Silver alert issued for missing, endangered man from Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding an 82-year-old man who went missing on Sunday.

Henry Odell Tomasek was last seen in Temple, wearing a dark red and light red western shirt with pearl snaps, blue jeans, athletic shoes or loafers, and possibly a baseball cap. He is described as a white man, 5' 10" and weighing 180 pounds.

Tomasek left in a 2017 black Ford F-150 pickup truck with Texas license plate MJS0602. The vehicle has a dent in the right-rear passenger door handle and a dent in the right-rear bumper. The truck is also equipped with a black flatbed cover that is folded up toward the back window.

A license plate reader captured the vehicle in the Alvarado, Texas, area on Sunday at approximately 11:27 a.m.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office has requested a Silver Alert for Tomasek through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about Tomasek's whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 911 if it is an emergency. Information can also be forwarded to the Bell County Sheriff's Office at (254) 933-5412.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.