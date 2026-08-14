Fire from deadly crash of Fort Hood helicopter burns 155 acres near Salado

SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — The fire sparked by the deadly crash of an Apache helicopter out of Fort Hood has burned approximately 155 acres and threatened five homes, but more than 200 firefighters from 22 agencies prevented a far worse outcome.

The chopper went down on Wednesday near Salado.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office released new photos and videos of the fire Thursday. The fire is 100 percent contained. Fire officials anticipate declaring it 100 percent controlled by approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, provided there are no significant flare-ups.

According to Salado Fire Department Chief Franz, crews continue to monitor the area closely. Because of high winds and extremely dry conditions, embers may remain beneath the charred grass and could reignite or be carried into nearby areas.

Five homes were threatened and all five were saved. Nine outbuildings were also threatened and saved. One shed was lost.

Cliff Coleman, public information officer for the Bell County Sheriff's Office, said the scale of the response prevented a far worse outcome.

"Approximately 155 acres burned. Although that is a significant amount of land, the outcome could have been catastrophic without the large and rapid response from fire departments across Bell County and neighboring counties," Coleman said.

Firefighters worked in extraordinarily difficult conditions, including temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, low humidity, sustained winds of more than 20 miles per hour, and gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour.

Coleman said the response reflected the deep connection Bell County has with Fort Hood and its soldiers.

"On a personal note, many generations of my family have served in the military and continue to serve today. This tragedy hits close to home for me, as it does for many people throughout Bell County. We are neighbors to one of the nation's largest military installations, and our agencies and communities work closely with its soldiers and personnel on many occasions," Coleman said.

More than 200 firefighters representing 22 agencies responded to the fire. Approximately 100 law enforcement personnel representing 9 agencies also assisted.

Coleman credited every agency that responded.

"On behalf of the Bell County Sheriff's Office, I want to express our sincere gratitude to every firefighter, first responder, law enforcement officer, emergency-management official, and supporting agency that responded. Their professionalism, courage, and cooperation protected lives and prevented an already tragic event from becoming even more devastating," Coleman said.

The Bell County Communications Center received special recognition from those on the ground, who called them the "heart and soul" of the operation.

Coleman extended condolences to the families of the two soldiers killed in the crash.

"I want to take a moment to recognize the families of the two soldiers who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with them along with the soldiers that have been impacted by this tragedy. Please know that our prayers and deepest condolences are with you during this incredibly difficult time," Coleman said.

Sheriff Bill Cook echoed those sentiments, saying the office's thoughts and prayers remain with the families, friends, fellow soldiers, and military community mourning the loss of the two service members.

Governor Greg Abbott and leaders across the state, including Central Texas Representative Hillary Hickland, have also expressed condolences following the crash.

Law enforcement agencies that responded included the Bell County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft, Salado Police Department, Bell County Constable's Office Precinct 2, Temple Police Department, Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division, Fort Hood Military Police, and the Department of the Army Police.

Responding fire agencies included: Salado Fire Department, Williamson County ESD #5, Jarrell Fire and Rescue, Belton Fire Department, Temple Fire Department, Hutto Fire Department, Liberty Hill Fire Department, Round Rock Fire Department, Williamson County ESD #7 Andice-Florence Fire Department, Little River Academy Volunteer Fire Department, Central Bell Fire and Rescue, Southwest Bell County Fire Department, Killeen Fire Department, Harker Heights Fire Department, Nolanville Fire Department, Leander Fire Department, Morgans Point Fire Department, Rogers Fire Department, Copperas Cove Fire Department, Fort Hood Fire Department, Holland Volunteer Fire Department, Moffitt Volunteer Fire Department, Williamson County ESD 6 Weir Fire Department, Bell County Emergency Management, Temple EMS, Travis County Star Flight, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid Systems Strike Team #192, Arlington Fire Department, Johnson Fire Department, Sanger Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department, Keene Fire Department, Coppell Fire Department, and Justin Fire Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

