Deadly crash shuts down northbound, southbound I-35 in Salado

SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas DPS is investigating a fatality crash in Salado. Authorities shut down both IH-35 northbound and southbound lanes earlier this morning.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office says southbound I-35 is shut down outside Salado at FM 2484.

"Northbound traffic is being diverted at exit 286. Traffic southbound will exit 285," reads a release from the sheriff's office. "Avoid the area if possible and plan an alternate route. This will be for an extended timeframe."

State troopers say to expect delays in the area as the investigation continues.

