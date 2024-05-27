Crossfit Salado challenges community to complete Murph Hero Workout

SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — The Murph Hero Challenge is done every year all over the world — this is the third year at Crossfit Salado.

The standard workout has participants wear a 20-pound vest, start with a one-mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, and 300 air squats, honoring Michael Murphy.

Murphy was a navy seal who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005, and awarded the Medal of Honor.

Some athletes complete the mission in under 30 minutes, but for our neighbors at Crossfit Salado, the focus isn't time, but paying homage.

"It means a lot to us to support our veterans," said Crossfit Salado owner, Jeremiah Wilkerson.

"Luckily for us, we have not had to lose anyone close to us in the line of service, but I know a lot of people that have and how it affects them and their family and we just want to say thank you."

Some of the athletes even tag-teamed and split the workout — remembering those who went before them to pave the way.