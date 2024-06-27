Project Apple Tree is now underway to help Bell County students with school supplies

Project Apple Tree has kicked off, and so far, the Helping Hand Ministry has had 500 neighbors sign up for help — 200 more than last year — for students in the Belton, Academy, and Holland school districts.

$5 goes to shoes, socks, and a backpack, with a max of four children per household.

"It was exciting — one time I was at the high school, and a kid was telling me that their family was able to come and select new shoes from Project Apple Tree, and she was saying that she still has her pink glittery shoes in her closet that she selected out of the store," said Executive Director, Alicia Jallah.

"It's those moments, those memories from these families that she was able to pick their shoes and shoes in their style."

Registration is required to receive school supplies, and applications are being accepted until July 19.

Donations can be made online or new items will be accepted in person, at 2210 Holland Road.