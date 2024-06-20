Over 100 animals sheltered in Bell County: Here's how to help

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — In Temple, the city has had 326 adoptions and 142 reclaims since the beginning of the year, and the City of Temple has about 75 dogs and 40 cats housed at Heart to Home.

They are offering no recharge fee for reclaims up to three days, and adoptions start as low as $10 and can range up to $85 depending on the weight, gender, and condition. The center will offer half off all fees until the end of the month.

In Killeen, the staff has about 90 animals between all three locations.

Epiphany La'Sha

Free adoptions will be offered through June at the Killeen Animal Center, (3518 East Rancier Avenue, Killeen, Texas 76543).

City officials say shelters normally post on their website or social media the new intake for the day — for anyone who might be missing an animal, that is a good place to start the search.