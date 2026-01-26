Multiple fire departments battle early morning structure fire in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Fire departments across Bell County fought a structure fire earlier Monday morning in Sparta.

Around 5:30 a.m., Central Bell County Fire and Rescue (CBCFR) was dispatch to assist Sparta Fire Rescue with the structure fire.

CBCFR sent out three fire apparatuses and seven personnel to the scene, where crews worked for about three hours. CBCFR says the mutual aid response focused on providing additional manpower and establishing a reliable water supply to support firefighting operations.

To maintain emergency coverage in their primary response area, CBCFR kept four additional personnel on standby for any additional calls received during the mutual aid operation.

In total, on scene there were nine units from three fire departments: CBCFR, Sparta Fire Rescue, and Belton Fire Department.

CBCFR says this incident highlights how mutual aid agreements between fire departments provide essential resources during major emergencies, by making available additional apparatus, water supplies, equipment and personnel enables faster fire suppression and enhances safety for both emergency responders and community members.

