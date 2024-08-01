'Move over, slow down': Driver arrested after striking side of patrol car on I-35 in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A 51-year-old driver of a truck-tractor was arrested early Thursday morning after striking the side of a patrol unit on the side of I-35.

According to Texas DPS, a trooper had just made an arrest and was seated inside his patrol car along with the arrested person — while in the patrol car, 51-year-old Isreal Resillas Olalde towing a semi-trailer hit the left side of the DPS patrol car.

No injuries were reported, and minor damage was sustained to the patrol unit, as well as the vehicle owned by the arrestee.

Olalde was arrested for a DWI with an open container, and for failing to slow down or move over — he was transported to the Bell County Jail.

Texas DPS would like to remind drivers the dangers of driving while impaired. Driving impaired greatly increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash and endangers everyone on the roadway. Also, Move Over or Slow Down when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights activated. Moving over or slowing down creates a safer environment for emergency personnel while working roadside.