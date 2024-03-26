More streets to close in Downtown Temple due to construction

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple started construction toward the Downtown City Center project in 2021. Redeveloping 3 of the oldest buildings closed in 1978, Huan Hotel, Arcadia Theater and Ceader Building.

The work involved adding garage space, more retail and additional residential space, while improving streets and landscaping in neighborhood.

“The new buildings that are being built the new stores that are coming in, the changing of restaurants going from one facility to another only to have the first facility filled in with another restaurant,“ said Vickie Morgan, Darling Décor & More associate.

The total cost for the Downtown City Center projects, Phase 1 and 2, is $5,514,676.25. Phase 1 was for utility upgrades/replacement, and Phase 2 was for the roadways, sidewalks, landscaping, etc.

The current Phase 2 construction was broken up into 4 construction phases. Phase 1 was 6th St and is complete. Phase 2 is Central Ave from 4th St to 6th St and is on-going. Phase 3 is 2nd St, from Central to Adams, and will start April 1st, and the last phase is 4th St, from Central to Adams, and Central Ave from 2nd St to 4th St. It will begin once Phase 3 is complete and should be done by mid/late summer 2024.