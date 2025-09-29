BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Moffat Volunteer Fire Department held it's first-ever live burn training session over the weekend.

The inaugural training gave volunteer firefighters the opportunity to work live fires in a controlled environment.

Our 25 News photographer Daniel Mireles went to cover the training, and became a part of it!

"They asked me if I wanted to suit up and try out the burn simulator, I said sure and it was a very eye-opening experience," Mireles said.

Take a look at some of the firefighter training here:

Moffat VFD hosts historic, first-time live burn training session for firefighters

Chad Hartman, the Lieutenant of Training for the Moffat VFD, said this kind of training is huge for their department because they cover a growing population in its district.

"This is our first time hosting a Firefighter I class in the department and being able to do all the skills checkoffs, skills evaluations, and our own live fire here as a department," Hartman said. "And so for the future we can bring people in with no certifications, no training -- and train them all the way up to a certified firefighter."

The live burn training was held at the future site of Moffat VFD Station 2 in Bell County, just outside of Temple - another huge stepping stone because they used to have to send firefighters to train at outside facilities.

"In the past, we had to rent the facility or pay to go train at Temple's training facility or do outside training, send people off to the state fire academy to get these certifications," Hartman said.