Meet Rogers ISD's newest superintendent

ROGERS, Texas (KXXV) — Duana Brashear is the new superintendent of Rogers ISD. She's been in education for 20 years spending time at Splendora, Lexington, and Cameron — she tells me she comes from a family of educators, but she's the only one to go on the administration side. Her mentor, Rick Kershner, allowed her to follow him to Royal ISD.

"And that was my first stint in central administration got to be an assistant superintendent under Rick Kershner in Royal, amazing district, amazing kids, his leadership made me who I am today," Brashear said.

She has decorated B's on her wall from students and staff of her past. It's motivation now as she works in her office. She tells me Rogers ISD is filled with less than 900 kids. Teachers and staff, their reputation is filled with excellence. Small and diverse, that’s what attracted her to the position.

"I'm not coming to change anything I'm coming to be a part of greatness," Brashear. said

Her first hard decision was canceling the last day of class due to May's storm.

"You know the rain held off and our kids got to walk across the stage in their field with their families and I think that is a testament to what this town is. That they are connected to their people and their field and their town and thats our youth. That's who's come through Rogers and that's who is going out into the world," Brashear said.

Brashear told 25 News she just plans to be visible and open doing a lot of listening and letting the community speak to her — to continue the legacy of Rogers ISD.

"You don't fix what's not broken, I think the community is ready for what's next," Brashear said.

Looking forward to the next years in office, academically the goal is just to grow with the curriculum provided.

“My number one hope is that if I was to survey kids and teachers they would feel safe and happy and connected,” Brashear said.

To apply for jobs within the district, click here.