Man charged with indecency with a child after sexual video circulates at Lake Belton High School

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A man has been charged with indecency with a child-sexual contact after a video showing him inappropriately touching a minor circulated at Lake Belton High School, police records say.

Yagya Bhandari was arrested following an investigation by the Temple Police Department into a video that showed him kissing and groping a child under 17-years-old, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by 25 News.

The investigation started on May 6 when Temple police learned about the video circulating at Lake Belton High School. The video showed the victim, identified only as K.T., kissing an older man who was grabbing her buttocks, police said.

K.T. told investigators the incident happened at the Valero Quick Stop located at 4503 S. 31st Street in Temple. She said it was "well known at the school that high school girls could go to the Valero, and exchange kisses for alcohol and tobacco products," according to the affidavit.

The victim told police Bhandari "wanted more than just one kiss" and that she was trying to pull away when he put his hand down her shirt and touched her breast.

Temple police attempted to obtain surveillance video from the Valero store, but a man working as a cashier refused to cooperate with the investigation, the affidavit states.

On May 8, an offier did a traffic stop on a speeding driver and identified the suspect as Bhandari. Police then compared the traffic stop body camera footage with the video from the high school and confirmed Bhandari was the same person depicted with the minor.

Bhandari has been charged with indecency with a child sexual contact, a felony offense.

