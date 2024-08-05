Local woman experiencing homelessness feels as if Bell County failed her

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — "To look up at a serve the peace officer and have them literally just shut the door on you — it's just horrible," said local woman experiencing homelessness, Jamie Barrowman.

Barrowman recently suffered a stroke — the latest in a long line of illnesses.

She's been living on Bell County streets for three years — she asked for help from authorities, but was denied.

"One — they denied me by no trespassing which basically is a physical documentation of literally a civil rights law suit and two — they also denied me within the Homeless outreach team connection to those service that I am entitled to, which is basically a law to help and assist someone who is homeless and they did that by no trespassing me," Barrowman said.

According to the City of Temple, 319 homeless people are living in Bell County.

Sgt. Kyle Moore with the homeless outreach team is in charge of helping those looking for help getting off the street.

He says the number one way to get a trespassing charge is by being on private property or being in a place that affects traffic.

"Our first option is always trying to get somebody off the street period — whether that be a homeless shelter it doesn't have to be a homeless shelter in Killeen we have partnerships with the homeless shelter in Cove, we have partnerships with Salvation Army in Temple, Family Promise, and other organizations in the surrounding area," Sgt. Moore said.

Moore also says the hot team will also help the homeless relocate, obtain valid identification and keep it safe and secure.

"The only time it will be a no is if you just don't want our help," he said.

Moore says there is a state camping law, but the HOT team soes not enforce it. However, they do look for the accumulation of trash litter, and rubbish which can be a Class C Misdemeanor. Even then — Sgt. Moore says arrest is the last option.

"What we would like to do is use that as a lawful reason to be there and then now provide you with the options to help you in your situation," Moore said.

But Jaime says she feels unheard and neglected while living on the streets.

"Someone tell me how this is safe," Barrowman said in a Facebook Video.