Local preschool hosting holiday market to raise money for repairs

TEMPLE, Texas — At St. Francis Preschool,for more than 50 years, hundreds of kids have began their learning experience — including kids like Shalena Cuthbertson’s daughter.

"She’s been here three years," Cuthbertson said.

"I’ve seen tremendous growth as well as her self-esteem. She’s blossomed academically."

However, all those years are starting to add up and now the school needs some upgrades.

“We need doors, we need new windows," Cuthbertson said.

"It’s just an older school and some of those things need improve."

That’s why they’re selling nutcrackers, baskets, and more items to raise money for the school, and spread a little holiday cheer.

“I want them to come happy I want them to be joyful," Cuthbertson said.

"I kind of want them to take away just a fun experience."

St. Francis Holiday Market is featuring 13 local businesses shops like Kinzie Blue Studio, and an opportunity to showcase their work.

“It’s a good time to meet new people and just meet everyone that is local," said Madison Sanchez with Kinzie Blue Studio.

"We see people that come in just for us which is exciting and fun. As well as like meeting and making new relationships with those people."

The event goes from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. then picks up at 4 p.m. till 7p.m.