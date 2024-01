Rogers police confirm that there was an explosion of some kind at the intersection of Elm St. and Hwy 190.

Significant damage to Rogers Liquor is visible however no cause has been released at this time.

Two children as well as an adult male driver were confirmed to be injured with lacerations and burns.

The State Fire Marshal Explosives Office is assisting local fire crews to investigate the cause.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.