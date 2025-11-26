Woman killed, man injured in early morning shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Killeen, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Monte Carlo Lane just after 2 a.m. after receiving reports of two shooting victims with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was unconscious and a conscious man inside the residence.

The woman, identified as Tai'Lynn Akaya Wright, was pronounced dead at 2:47 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at the scene. James ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The 26-year-old man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been treated and released.

The preliminary investigation shows that Wright and the man were inside their residence when an unknown person fired a weapon from outside toward the residence, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division continue to actively investigate this case. Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

No further information is available at this time.

