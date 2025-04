KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Drivers using Stagecoach Road in Killeen may want to avoid the stretch near Trimmier Road on Wednesday evening.

The city says the Water Department is on-site to fix a 20" water main that was hit in the center of the road.

East and westbound lanes on Stagecoach at Trimmier are closed, likely through Wednesday night, and will cause delays.

A series of traffic control devices will be in place to guide traffic around the work area.