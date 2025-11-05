Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyKilleen

Actions

Wanted man, two others arrested in Killeen Police sting operation

Multiple firearms were recovered after Killeen Police VCAT conducted a surveillance operation on Monday
KPD VCAT 1105.png
Killeen Police Department/25 News
KPD VCAT 1105.png
Posted
and last updated

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Action Team (VCAT) arrested three people and recovered multiple firearms during a surveillance operation on Monday.

Officers were conducting surveillance in the 1700 block of Shoemaker Drive around 2 p.m., searching for a man wanted in Bell County, police said.

The suspect arrived in a vehicle with two other individuals, both of whom had been arrested by VCAT the previous week in connection with recent deadly conduct cases.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, one person ran from the vehicle, according to police. During the chase, the man dropped two handguns, including one that was reported stolen.

Police said all three occupants were taken into custody without injury. Multiple firearms were seized as evidence.

The arrests are part of VCAT’s ongoing effort to reduce violent crime in the community, police said.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood