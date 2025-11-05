Wanted man, two others arrested in Killeen Police sting operation

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Action Team (VCAT) arrested three people and recovered multiple firearms during a surveillance operation on Monday.

Officers were conducting surveillance in the 1700 block of Shoemaker Drive around 2 p.m., searching for a man wanted in Bell County, police said.

The suspect arrived in a vehicle with two other individuals, both of whom had been arrested by VCAT the previous week in connection with recent deadly conduct cases.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, one person ran from the vehicle, according to police. During the chase, the man dropped two handguns, including one that was reported stolen.

Police said all three occupants were taken into custody without injury. Multiple firearms were seized as evidence.

The arrests are part of VCAT’s ongoing effort to reduce violent crime in the community, police said.

