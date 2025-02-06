Watch Now
Voters to decide in May on bond for new Killeen City Hall

The Killeen City Council voted on Tuesday to approve a bond election worth $155 million to pay for a new City Hall.

The measure would require voter approval.

The $155 million would cover the cost of designing, acquiring, constructing, purchasing, renovating, improving, upgrading, demolishing, and equipping a new City Hall.

Proposition B reads as follows:

The issuance of bonds in the amount of $155,000,000 for a new City Hall and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

You can track the city's bond projects through this website.

