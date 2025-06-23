Victim dies in Killeen weekend double shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department says an 18-year-old has died from a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 700 block of West Hallmark Ave in reference to a shooting victim just before 1 a.m. where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the two victims were talking outside a business when another male walked to the parking lot and fired several shots before getting into a dark-color car and leaving.

Police say D’Angelo Marquis Ramos died Saturday afternoon from his injuries. The Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas will handle the autopsy.

The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Robbery-Homicide Unit, is actively investigating and there is no additional information available at this time.